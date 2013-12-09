By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Dec 9 A top U.S. Federal Reserve
official on Monday suggested that farmers consider a path toward
internationally accepted standards for genetically modified
crops, following rejections of U.S. corn shipments by China.
Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher told a
gathering of farmers in Chicago that it was important that the
"revolution of genetic modification be responsibly carried
forward" to avoid threatening trade.
"I am thinking particularly of the current situation of the
millions of tons of corn currently sitting off China's shores,
held out of the Chinese market ostensibly because of its GMO
(genetically modified organism) characteristics, despite its
acceptance in other major markets, including our own," Fisher
said in prepared remarks.
As of last week, nearly two million tonnes of U.S. corn
heading to China faced stringent testing for an unapproved
genetically modified variety after several cargoes were denied
entry by state quarantine authorities.
Since mid-November, China, the third biggest customer of
U.S. corn, has turned away several cargoes and containers of
corn that tested positive for Syngenta AG's Agrisure
Viptera as it has not been approved for import by China.
U.S. exporters had hoped Chinese officials would look the
other way as the corn variety, also known as MIR 162, has been
in the U.S. supply chain since 2011 and no cargoes had been
rejected for containing the trait until this year, trade sources
said.
MIR 162 has not been segregated from other corn varieties
because approval by China appeared imminent and all other major
buyers have approved its import, including Japan, South Korea,
Russia and even the European Union, which is notoriously slow in
approving GMO crop varieties. Approval by China has been pending
for more than two years.
"I have no desire to enter into any argument with greens and
environmentalists," Fisher said. "I simply wish to suggest that
you might consider ways to reach internationally agreed-upon
standards for GMO enhancement."
Strong demand for U.S. crops from China and other buyers in
recent years has kept supplies tight and prices high. Grain
prices have pulled back recently as a record-large U.S. corn
harvest has replenished inventories after a historic drought
last year.
"We are seeing a significant and sustained correction in the
price of wheat and corn," Fisher said. "I expect soybeans to
follow, as well as the sources of animal protein created from
these basic plant-food stocks."
Farmers "respond to demand-pull inflation in crop prices
with greater plantings and harvests, often to the point of
overshooting," Fisher said.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Andrea Ricci)