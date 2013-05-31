By Alister Bull
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 31 A Federal Reserve advisory
panel of bankers issued a stark warning to the U.S. central bank
earlier this month over the dangers of its massive bond
purchases, according to documents released on Friday.
"Current policy has created systemic financial risks and
potential structural problems for banks," the Federal Advisory
Council noted, according to minutes of its meeting on May 17,
which the Fed posted on its public website.
In February, the council, made up of 12 representatives from
the banking industry who meet four times a year, stated that it
continued to support the Fed's accommodative monetary policy.
In May, there was an acknowledgment that the policies had
provided support for a slow recovery, but no explicit backing.
"However, the effectiveness of the policies in producing
healthy economic and employment growth is not clear. Uncertainty
about fiscal and monetary policy is deterring business
investment that would spur growth," the Council noted.
Fed officials say they are mindful of the potential costs of
a campaign of their massive bond purchases, aimed at spurring
growth by holding down borrowing costs, and have signaled that
they may scale back buying if the economy continues to improve
over the next few months.
The program, currently running at an $85 billon monthly
pace, has harsh critics. The Advisory Council echoed some of
these concerns in its May meeting, including a trend of low
rates pushing investors into riskier assets to make up for lost
yield.
The Advisory Council also noted that the Fed's campaign of
so called quantitative easing, which entered a third stage -
dubbed QE3 - in September, has tripled the Fed's balance sheet
to around $3.3 trillion, and could be disruptive to exit.
"Uncertainty exists about how markets will reestablish
normal valuations when the Fed withdraws from the market. It
will likely be difficult to unwind policy accommodation."
Each of the Fed's 12 regional branches chooses a banker from
its district to sit on the council, whose members include
Joseph Hooley, head of Boston's State Street Corp ; James
Gorman, boss of Morgan Stanley in New York; and Kelly
King, head of BB&T Corp in Winston-Salem, North
Carolina.
(Reporting By Alister Bull; Editing by Nick Zieminski)