WASHINGTON, March 4 The Federal Reserve on Friday proposed to limit how much the largest U.S. banks lend to one another and other finance companies as regulators try to protect the system in the event of a future crisis.

Friday's plan caps lending as a share of each lender's capital reserves - such as common stock and retained cash - and Wall Street's largest companies face the toughest restrictions, according to the proposal.

Banks whose health is deemed important for the global financial system would face the sharpest limits: no more than 15 percent of the value of its stock and other durable capital could be lent to another large institution.

Banks with $250 billion or more in assets may lend no more than 25 percent of their top-tier capital to one other institution.

Banks with assets between $50 billion and $250 billion can lend the equivalent of up to 25 percent of stock, cash and other capital to a single, peer financial company.

The Dodd Frank Wall Street reforms of 2010 conceived such limits on interbank lending, known as the single-counterparty credit limits, but the Federal Reserve has struggled to write the fine print of that rule.

Friday's proposal "sets a bright line on total credit exposures" between the largest, regulated financial companies, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said in prepared remarks.

Wall Street banks and members of the public now have three months to comment on the proposal.

Since a crisis in the housing market sparked the Great Recession in 2008, banking regulators have written standards to prevent another financial meltdown from damaging the economy.

Dodd Frank put the nation's largest banks under particular scrutiny so that investors do not deem those lenders 'too big to fail'.

The largest finance companies must answer to 'stress tests' and stringent exams to predict how those banks would fair in another crisis. (Reporting By Patrick Rucker and Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)