WASHINGTON, March 4 The Federal Reserve on
Friday proposed to limit how much the largest U.S. banks lend to
one another and other finance companies as regulators try to
protect the system in the event of a future crisis.
Friday's plan caps lending as a share of each lender's
capital reserves - such as common stock and retained cash - and
Wall Street's largest companies face the toughest restrictions,
according to the proposal.
Banks whose health is deemed important for the global
financial system would face the sharpest limits: no more than 15
percent of the value of its stock and other durable capital
could be lent to another large institution.
Banks with $250 billion or more in assets may lend no more
than 25 percent of their top-tier capital to one other
institution.
Banks with assets between $50 billion and $250 billion can
lend the equivalent of up to 25 percent of stock, cash and other
capital to a single, peer financial company.
The Dodd Frank Wall Street reforms of 2010 conceived such
limits on interbank lending, known as the single-counterparty
credit limits, but the Federal Reserve has struggled to write
the fine print of that rule.
Friday's proposal "sets a bright line on total credit
exposures" between the largest, regulated financial companies,
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said in prepared remarks.
Wall Street banks and members of the public now have three
months to comment on the proposal.
Since a crisis in the housing market sparked the Great
Recession in 2008, banking regulators have written standards to
prevent another financial meltdown from damaging the economy.
Dodd Frank put the nation's largest banks under particular
scrutiny so that investors do not deem those lenders 'too big to
fail'.
The largest finance companies must answer to 'stress tests'
and stringent exams to predict how those banks would fair in
another crisis.
