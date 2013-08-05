By Pedro da Costa
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 5 U.S. financial conditions
remained favorable during the second quarter despite the spike
in market interest rates, according to the latest Federal
Reserve survey of bank senior loan officers.
Banks eased lending conditions for commercial and industrial
loans, and demand for consumer lending strengthened across the
board, including the housing sector.
A jump in mortgage rates, a reaction in part to warnings
from Fed officials that they may soon begin curtailing the pace
of their bond-buying stimulus, has sparked concern that a
nascent housing recovery might peter out.
Ten-year Treasury note yields, a benchmark for borrowing
costs across the American economy, are now hovering around 2.65
percent, up a full percentage point in just three months.
There were no signs in the Fed's report on Monday, however,
that the higher yields were having a palpable adverse affect on
bank loans.
"Domestic banks, on balance, reported having eased their
lending standards and having experienced stronger demand in most
loan categories over the past three months," the report said.
In addition, about half of respondents reported stronger
demand for commercial real estate lending.
Still, some large banks reported weaker demand for
commercial and industrial loans.
The Fed continues to buy $85 billion in Treasury and
mortgage securities per month in an effort to bolster a weak
recovery, though it is widely expected to begin paring back such
purchases later this year. U.S. gross domestic product grew 1.7
percent in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Pedro DaCosta; Editing by Leslie Adler)