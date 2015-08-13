WASHINGTON Aug 13 Total U.S. household debt held flat in the second quarter as a drop in home mortgage and home equity balances offset a surge in auto and credit card loans, a New York Fed survey showed on Thursday.

The $2 billion increase held overall indebtedness to around $11.85 trillion.

Mortgage debt declined by $55 billion, and home equity balances declined by $11 billion, as tight underwriting standards continued to limit lending to families with lower credit scores.

That byproduct of the subprime housing crisis has led to lowered default rates: foreclosures hit a 16-year low in the April to June period, with 5.6 percent of mortgage and equity loans in some stage of delinquency, according to the NY Fed.

But it also has held back the recovery of the housing market at a time when other aspects of consumer demand have pushed ahead. Auto loan balances jumped $38 billion in the second quarter, while credit card balances increased $19 billion, evidence of the type of increased consumption that may give U.S. Federal Reserve officials confidence the recovery is on track. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)