UPDATE 1-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
NEW YORK Feb 16 U.S. household debt hit near an all-time high in the fourth quarter, reaching $12.58 trillion, as credit was more readily available for mortgage, auto and student loans, a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey showed on Thursday.
Total debt was up $460 billion from a year ago and is now just 0.8 percent below an all-time peak of $12.68 trillion in the third quarter of 2008, before the worst of the financial crisis and deep recession.
But since the housing market-inspired meltdown, mortgages have accounted for a smaller share of overall loans. "Since reaching a trough in mid-2013, the rebound in household debt has been led by student debt and auto debt, with only sluggish growth in mortgage debt," Wilbert van der Klaauw, a New York Fed senior vice president, said in the report.
Some 4.8 percent of the debt was in some stage of delinquency.
Mortgage debt was $8.48 trillion at the end of the last quarter, up $231 billion from a year earlier. Student loan debt stood at $1.31 trillion, up $78 billion from a year ago, while auto debt hit $1.16 trillion, rising $93 billion in a year. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
LONDON, May 28 Britain is looking at range of options to put pressure on internet companies to do more to take down extremist material, Security Minister Ben Wallace said on Sunday.