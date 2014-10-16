Oct 16 Foreign central banks this week cut their
holdings of U.S. Treasuries and other securities held at the
U.S. Federal Reserve for a fourth straight week and by the most
in six months, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's weekly custody-holdings data showed foreign
central banks reduced their holdings by $18.8 billion, the most
in one week since April, to an 11-week low of $3.31 trillion.
These institutions have now cut their holdings by $42.7 billion
in the last four weeks, the greatest reduction over a comparable
span since March.
The figures are through Wednesday.
Holdings of Treasuries dropped by $14.3 billion to $2.98
trillion, also an 11-week low. Foreign central banks have now
cut their Treasuries holdings by $48.5 billion in the last four
weeks.
The reductions by central banks stand in stark contrast to a
significant rally in U.S. Treasuries over the last month that
has driven yields on benchmark 10-year notes to their lowest
levels in more than a year.
At one point on Wednesday, the 10-year yield dropped to as
low as 1.87 percent, whereas it had been as high as 2.66 percent
four weeks ago. It closed Thursday at 2.15 percent.
Treasuries have benefited from a frantic flight-to-safety
bid as investors have fled stocks in recent weeks on concern
about factors ranging from a weakening outlook for global
economic growth to the Ebola outbreak.
U.S. mutual funds and exchange-traded funds focused on U.S.
Treasury debt, for example, took in more than $1.5 billion in
new investor funds in the latest week, according to
fund-tracking firm Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by David Gregorio)