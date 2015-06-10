SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 The Federal Reserve Bank
of Dallas is seeking a chief with a "direct, open and honest
personality" and the scholarly chops to make his mark on U.S.
monetary policy as the bank's formal search for a new president
enters its eighth month.
The ideal candidate, according to an unpublished job
description, will be "objective and pragmatic," have a "high
emotional IQ and (be) capable of asserting a point of view and
engaging intellectually with other colleagues to ensure the best
decisions are reached."
He or she will be well-known in the world of economics,
finance or banking, and will understand monetary policy and the
financial services industry. A PhD, the bank said, is "highly
desirable."
"Seems like the Dallas Fed wants someone very similar to
Richard Fisher, PhD excluded," said Eric Stein, a portfolio
manager for Boston-based Eaton Vance.
Fisher ran the Dallas Fed for 10 years until his retirement
this past March. He was always willing to voice his sometimes
unpopular views as he debated with other U.S. central bankers
over the correct course of policy, although he was rarely able
to win them over to his hawkish views.
Fisher does not have a PhD. The majority of Fed policymakers
do.
The Dallas Fed hired search firm Heidrick & Struggles last
November. Fisher had for months prior made it no secret that he
was planning to leave the bank in the spring. The bank provided
its job description in response to a Reuters inquiry.
"I am surprised that the Dallas Fed hasn't chosen a new
president yet," said Bob McTeer, who led the Dallas Fed before
Richard Fisher. The post was vacant for about five months before
Fisher came on board in April 2004.
Typically a panel of directors at a regional Fed bank
selects three top candidates who are then interviewed by the
Fed's Washington-based board. Usually, Washington signs off on
the local board's top choice, as they did this year when the
Philadelphia Fed sent them Patrick Harker, a member of its own
board of directors. Sometimes, the Washington-based board
rejects the candidates.
It is not clear where in the process the Dallas Fed stands.
"The timeline is based upon finding the right person," James
Hoard, a spokesman for the Dallas Fed, told Reuters. "The search
is moving along fine ... These are important jobs so it's
important to conduct a thorough search."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir with reporting by Jonathan Spicer in
New York; Editing by Chris Reese)