By Ann Saphir
SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 The Federal Reserve Bank
of Dallas is seeking a chief with a "direct, open and honest
personality" and the scholarly chops to make his mark as U.S.
central bankers near the critical decision of when and how fast
to raise interest rates.
The ideal candidate, according to a job description provided
to Reuters, will be "objective and pragmatic," have a "high
emotional IQ and (be) capable of asserting a point of view and
engaging intellectually with other colleagues to ensure the best
decisions are reached."
He or she will be well-known in the world of economics,
finance or banking, and will understand monetary policy and the
financial services industry. A PhD, the bank said, is "highly
desirable."
Most Fed policymakers from the chairman down have PhDs,
lending their arguments intellectual heft as they debate the
finer points of monetary policymaking when interest rates are
near zero, as they have been since 2008.
Richard Fisher, who ran the Dallas Fed for 10 years until
his retirement in March, was an outspoken policy hawk. He left
without convincing his colleagues to raise rates, although most
appear ready to do so later this year.
Fisher does not have a PhD. Twelve of the other 16 Fed
policymakers do.
"Seems like the Dallas Fed wants someone very similar to
Richard Fisher, PhD excluded," said Eric Stein, a portfolio
manager for Boston-based Eaton Vance.
A PhD, of course, is no sure recipe for policymaker
persuasiveness. The Minneapolis Fed, whose scholarly outgoing
president has been unable to win converts to his very dovish
views, does not include a PhD on its list of desirable
attributes for a new chief.
The Dallas Fed hired search firm Heidrick & Struggles last
November. Fisher had for months prior made no secret of his
plans to leave the bank.
"I am surprised that the Dallas Fed hasn't chosen a new
president yet," said Bob McTeer, who led the Dallas Fed before
Richard Fisher. The post was vacant for about five months before
Fisher filled it.
Typically, a regional Fed bank selects three top candidates
to be interviewed by the Fed's Washington-based board, which
usually signs off on the local board's top choice. It did so
earlier this year when the Philadelphia Fed recommended Patrick
Harker, who had been on the regional bank's own search
committee. Sometimes it rejects the candidates.
It is not clear where in this process the Dallas Fed stands.
"The timeline is based upon finding the right person," James
Hoard, a spokesman for the Dallas Fed, told Reuters. "The search
is moving along fine ... These are important jobs so it's
important to conduct a thorough search."
