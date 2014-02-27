ATLANTA Feb 27 A top U.S. Federal Reserve
official said on Thursday that recent economic data had been
"inconclusive" and that some softness was expected in the first
quarter of 2014.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said disappointing
data in recent months could be attributed to weather. He added
that he did not think the data pointed to fundamental weakness
in the economy, though he said it was too early to be sure.
The Fed has been gradually reducing the pace of its monthly
bond-buying stimulus program, but experts have questioned
whether ongoing weak data could disrupt that strategy.