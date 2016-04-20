April 20 The Federal Reserve should beef up its
controls over embargoed economic information given to news
outlets, the U.S central bank's internal watchdog said on
Wednesday in a 38-page report dated April 15 and released
publicly on Wednesday.
The Fed regularly releases economic information, including
industrial output and consumer credit. It also distributes other
market-moving reports including a statement from the Fed's
policy-setting committee following each policy meeting and,
three weeks later, detailed minutes of the meetings. Last year a
news organization inadvertently released details of the minutes
early, prompting a change in procedures for the Fed's handling
of the release.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)