April 15 Primary dealers surveyed before the
Federal Reserve's March policy meeting said they expected the
U.S. central bank to begin to wind down its asset purchases in
December.
According to the survey conducted by the New York Fed, the
median of responses showed that the 21 dealers expected the U.S.
central bank to keep buying $85 billion in bonds per month until
a meeting scheduled for December. At that meeting, they expect
policymakers to announce a $15 billion reduction to the
quantitative easing program, known as QE3.
The dealers predicted that by December, the Fed would buy
$35 billion in Treasury bonds and the same amount in
mortgage-backed securities per month, down from $45 billion in
Treasuries and $40 billion in MBS now.
By the March 2014 meeting, dealers expected only $20 billion
in Treasuries to be purchased each month to support the U.S.
economic recovery, according to the median of responses.
The survey was done just before the Fed's March 19-20
meeting, at which monetary policymakers decided to continue
their asset-buying apace despite some broader economic traction
in the first quarter.
The Fed, which conducts such surveys to help inform policy
deliberations, has said it will keep buying bonds until it sees
substantial improvement in the labor market outlook.