April 15 Primary dealers surveyed before the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting said they expected the U.S. central bank to begin to wind down its asset purchases in December.

According to the survey conducted by the New York Fed, the median of responses showed that the 21 dealers expected the U.S. central bank to keep buying $85 billion in bonds per month until a meeting scheduled for December. At that meeting, they expect policymakers to announce a $15 billion reduction to the quantitative easing program, known as QE3.

The dealers predicted that by December, the Fed would buy $35 billion in Treasury bonds and the same amount in mortgage-backed securities per month, down from $45 billion in Treasuries and $40 billion in MBS now.

By the March 2014 meeting, dealers expected only $20 billion in Treasuries to be purchased each month to support the U.S. economic recovery, according to the median of responses.

The survey was done just before the Fed's March 19-20 meeting, at which monetary policymakers decided to continue their asset-buying apace despite some broader economic traction in the first quarter.

The Fed, which conducts such surveys to help inform policy deliberations, has said it will keep buying bonds until it sees substantial improvement in the labor market outlook.