NEW YORK Jan 8 U.S. primary dealers expected
the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in June, according
to a survey conducted last month that was little changed from
the previous poll.
The regular survey, done by the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York to help the U.S. central bankers prepare for the Dec. 16-17
policy-setting meeting, found a 26 percent chance of a policy
tightening at a meeting scheduled for June 16-17. The dealers
gave a 19 percent chance of a hike in September, 12 percent for
December, and a 14 percent chance it comes next year.
The predictions largely matched that of a survey taken
before the Fed's October policy meeting, and the expectations of
financial markets.
At the December meeting, the Fed issued a statement saying
it could be "patient" before unleashing the first rate-hike in
nearly a decade, which many investors and Fed policymakers
expect to come around midyear.
Dealers responding to the survey, taken between Dec. 4-8,
predicted the key federal funds rate would hit about 1 percent
by year-end. It would rise to 2.25 percent by the end of 2016
and hit 3.25 percent a year later, and settle at about 3.50
percent in the longer run, the survey found.
The Fed has kept rates near zero since 2008 to battle the
recession and slow recovery.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Alan Crosby)