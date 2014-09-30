(Adds response from Fed board member Powell)
By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Policies pursued by the U.S.
Treasury during the 2007-2009 financial crisis undercut the
Federal Reserve's efforts to stimulate the economy, a troubling
example of two economic powerhouses working at cross purposes at
a critical time, a team of top economists has concluded.
In a paper released on Tuesday, a Harvard University
research team including former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence
Summers argued that the two agencies should break down the
traditional barrier set between them to better coordinate the
Treasury's management of public debt with the Fed's management
of monetary policy.
As it stood, even as the Fed bought bonds to lower long-term
interest rates, the Treasury was ramping up its issuance of
longer-term debt to stabilize the government's borrowing costs,
putting upward pressure on those same long-term rates.
The paper estimated that Treasury's shift to lengthen debt
maturities blunted the impact of the U.S. central bank's
quantitative easing programs by as much as a third.
The conflict in policy was particularly noteworthy because
the Fed had already cut interest rates to near zero and had few
tools other than quantitative easing to affect monetary
conditions.
Fed board member Jerome H. Powell said in response that he
thought the idea of Fed cooperation with Treasury was "fraught
with risk" and would jeopardize the central bank's independence.
The Fed jealously guards its independence, and the two
agencies usually avoid even commenting in public about the
other's operations. Summers and the other Harvard economists
said that red line should be eased so Treasury and Fed officials
could collaborate, perhaps in a yearly strategy statement that
would minimize conflicts without committing the Fed to a
particular monetary policy path.
"From a normative perspective it seems very odd that the
Federal Reserve is taking actions that have the effect of
substantially reducing the duration of the debt held by the
public at a time when the Treasury is arguing that it is in
taxpayers' interest to extend the duration of the debt at a
rapid pace," the group wrote.
"The Treasury is taking steps that in the judgment of the
Fed are contractionary."
In the paper, which was presented at the Brooking
Institution, the authors reassessed some standing assumptions
about how the government finances its debt.
For example, the Treasury has been trying to lengthen the
overall maturity of its outstanding debt to lock in low
borrowing costs. Though short-term debt pays a lower interest
rate, it also expires more quickly and forces the debtor to
refinance at a higher cost when rates rise.
However, the group examined the issue and concluded that
Treasury may well be better off relying on short-term debt to
take advantage of the lower interest rates paid on shorter-term
notes even at the risk of paying more as rates rise.
Had the government done nothing but sell three-month
Treasury bills since 1952, they concluded, it could have saved a
third of a point of GDP annually and had a lower overall debt
level.
(Reporting By Howard Schneider; Editing by Clive McKeef and
Meredith Mazzilli)