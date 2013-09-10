WASHINGTON, Sept 10 The Federal Reserve said on Tuesday it had awarded $11.7 billion in 28-day fixed-rate term deposits with full allotment of tenders through its Term Deposit Facility.

The Fed said there were 25 participants in the offering, which was conducted on Sept. 9. An interest rate of 0.26 percent will apply to all awarded deposits.

The deposits will settle on Sept. 12, 2013 and will mature on Oct. 10, 2013, the Fed said.