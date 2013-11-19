UPDATE 1-Rand tumbles after S&P downgrades South Africa to "junk"
* Gold shares lead stocks higher (Adds latest prices, analyst comments)
WASHINGTON Nov 19 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Tuesday it had awarded $13.5 billion in 28-day term deposits.
The Fed said it conducted the fixed-rate offering on Monday, with full allotment of tenders through its Term Deposit Facility.
The operation offered 28-day term deposits at an interest rate of 0.26000 percent. The total amount awarded was $13,531,600,000 and there were 27 participants, the Fed said.
The awarded deposits will settle on November 21, 2013, and will mature on December 19, 2013. The interest rate of 0.26000 percent will apply to all awarded deposits, the Fed said.
* Gold shares lead stocks higher (Adds latest prices, analyst comments)
* Files with U.S. SEC for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oC6oPq) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY/SAN SALVADOR, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Grupo ASSA, S.A.'s (Grupo ASSA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS Grupo ASSA's IDRs reflect mainly the credit profile of its main subsidiary, ASSA Tenedora. ASSA Tenedora is the largest contributor to Grupo ASSA's net income and is the largest source of its cash dividend