(In paragraph 3, please read up from $3.007 trillion instead of
$.007 trillion.)
NEW YORK Jan 24 The size of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's balance sheet reached a record, Fed data released on
Thursday showed, due to the central bank's purchases of
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities that are part of its
unconventional policy aimed at supporting economic growth.
The Fed's liabilities - which comprises mainly its lending
to the financial system and most closely watched by traders -
stood at $2.994 trillion on Jan. 23, up from $2.946 trillion on
Jan. 16.
The central bank's overall balance sheet which include gold
holdings and dollar bills and coins in circulation totaled
$3.055 trillion in the latest week, up from $3.007 trillion in
the prior week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $983.2 billion, up
from $947.61 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.697 trillion as
of Wednesday, higher than $1.689 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was $75.11 billion,
unchanged from the prior week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $5 million a day during the week
compared with a $9 million a day average rate the prior week.
(Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
David Gregorio)