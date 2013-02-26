WASHINGTON Feb 26 The Federal Reserve declined
conflicting requests from two regional Fed boards to change the
rate it charges for emergency loans to banks, keeping it steady
at 0.75 percent.
The Boston Fed's board again sought a cut in the discount
rate the Fed charges banks for emergency loans to 0.5 percent,
while the Kansas City Fed repeated its call for a hike to 1
percent, according to minutes of the Fed's discount rate
deliberations released on Tuesday.
Under the central bank's current monetary stimulus program,
the Fed is buying $85 billion per month in mortgage-backed and
Treasury securities. The Fed has vowed to continue buying assets
until it sees substantial improvement in the nation's jobs
outlook.
Regional Fed directors remained cautious about the prospects
for growth, describing the expansion as modest but adding that
some downside risks had dissipated. They saw inflation,
meanwhile, as subdued.