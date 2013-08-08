NEW YORK Aug 8 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew in the latest week as the Fed's holdings of U.S. Treasuries increased, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet liabilities, which are a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.542 trillion on Aug. 7, compared with $3.529 trillion on July 31.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries rose to $1.993 trillion as of Wednesday, Aug. 7, up from $1.982 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was unchanged at $1.247 trillion.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $66.52 billion, unchanged from the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $7 million a day during the week, compared with $11 million a day the previous week.