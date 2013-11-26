WASHINGTON Nov 26 One regional U.S. Federal
Reserve bank continued to seek a quarter point cut in the
discount rate last month while three other branches pushed for a
matching hike, but the Fed Board in Washington decided to leave
rates unchanged at 0.75 percent.
Minneapolis Fed directors sought a cut to 0.50 percent in
the discount rate, which is the level at which banks may borrow
from the central bank if they are unable to raise funds in the
private market. Dallas, Philadelphia and Kansas City requested a
hike to 1.0 percent, according to documents released on Tuesday.
"Those directors requesting an increase, which would widen
the spread between the primary credit rate and the upper end of
the target range for the federal funds rate to 75 basis points,
were interested in moving toward the 100-basis-point spread in
the pre-crisis discount rate structure," the Fed said.
"Those directors favoring a reduction in the primary credit
rate believed that a lower setting would help to foster the
Committee's macroeconomic objectives of maximum employment and
price stability," it added.
The central bank's policy-setting committee subsequently
decided at a meeting on Oct. 29-30 to hold the overnight fed
funds rate near zero, and to keep buying bonds at an $85 billion
pace in an effort to hold down the long-term cost of borrowing.