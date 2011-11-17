NEW YORK Nov 17 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet shrank in the latest week as the central bank
decreased its holdings of agency mortgage-backed securities,
Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system - stood at $2.814 trillion on Nov. 16,
down from $2.822 trillion a week earlier on Nov. 9.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.676 trillion as
of Wednesday, Nov. 16, up from $1.668 trillion as of Nov. 9.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $9 million a day during the week,
up from $5 million a day previously.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government
National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $841.98 billion,
down from $849.3 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie
Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $107.5
billion, down from $107.7 billion the previous week.
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy)