NEW YORK Nov 17 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week as the central bank decreased its holdings of agency mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.814 trillion on Nov. 16, down from $2.822 trillion a week earlier on Nov. 9.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.676 trillion as of Wednesday, Nov. 16, up from $1.668 trillion as of Nov. 9.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $9 million a day during the week, up from $5 million a day previously.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $841.98 billion, down from $849.3 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $107.5 billion, down from $107.7 billion the previous week. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)