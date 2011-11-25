NEW YORK Nov 25 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week as the central bank decreased holdings of Treasuries and agency debt, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.805 trillion on Nov. 23, down from $2.814 trillion a week earlier on Nov. 16.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For balance sheet graphic: link.reuters.com/buf92k

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.665 trillion as of Wednesday, Nov. 23, down from $1.676 trillion as of Nov. 16.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $105.9 billion, down from $107.5 billion the previous week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae FNMA.OB, Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $841.6 billion, also down from $841.98 billion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $25 million a day during the week, up from $9 million a day previously. (Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)