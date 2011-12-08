NEW YORK Dec 8 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet expanded in the latest week with slightly higher
holdings of Treasuries securities, Fed data released on
Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet -- a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system - stood at $2.803 trillion on Dec. 7, up
from $2.797 trillion a week earlier on Nov. 30.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries increased to $1.675
trillion, up from $1.672 trillion the prior week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae , Freddie Mac and the Government
National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was unchanged on the
week at $827.05 billion.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie
Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was also unchanged on
the week at $105.9 billion.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $13 million a day during the week,
down from $42 million a day a week before.