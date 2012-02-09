BRIEF-Cash Financial Services appoints Kwan Teng Hin Jeffrey as executive director
* Kwan Teng Hin Jeffrey has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 9 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed. The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.911 trillion on Feb. 8, up from $2.907 trillion a week earlier on Feb. 1.
SINGAPORE, June 12 (IFR) - Activity was subdued in Asian credit markets today with Australia on holiday and the market expecting the US Federal Reserve to raise rates on Wednesday.