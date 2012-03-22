BRIEF-MPC Capital says second round financing of MPC Container Ships successfully completed
* DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: SECOND ROUND FINANCING OF MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED
NEW YORK, March 22 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet slightly contracted in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.8756 trillion on March 21, down from $2.876 trillion on March 14.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.66 trillion as of Wednesday, March 21, versus $1.6958 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $12 million a day during the week versus $19 million a day previously.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $851.3 billion versus $853.89 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $98.99 billion, versus $99.8 billion the prior week.
* DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: SECOND ROUND FINANCING OF MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED
JOHANNESBURG, June 9 South Africa's ultra-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party filed a criminal complaint against Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and the state rail company on Friday over what it says is evidence of corruption in a lucrative government tender.