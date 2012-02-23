NEW YORK Feb 23 The U.S. Federal
Reserve's balance sheet contracted slightly in the latest week,
Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system - stood at $2.91 trillion on Feb. 22, down
from $2.92 trillion on Feb. 15.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.657 trillion as
of Wednesday, Feb. 22, versus $1.667 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $4 million a day during the week
versus $7 million a day previously.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $853.05 billion versus
$847.8 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $100.8 billion,
versus $101.5 billion the prior week.