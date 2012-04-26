NEW YORK, April 26 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet contracted for first time in three weeks, prompted
by a moderate decline in its bond holdings, Fed data released on
Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system - stood at $2.849 trillion on April 25,
down from $2.858 trillion on April 18.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $2.610 trillion as
of Wednesday, versus $2.623 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $8 million a day during the week,
more than the $6 million a day average rate the prior week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $847.8 billion, down from
$855.36 the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $94.57 billion,
down from $95.20 billion the previous week.