BRIEF-China Resources Land says May contracted sales for group was RMB12.14 bln
* For month ended 31 May 2017, company and its subsidiaries achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB12.14 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 3 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet contracted for the second week in a row in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.847 trillion on May 2, down from $2.849 trillion on April 25.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.6676 trillion as of Wednesday, May 2, versus $1.6678 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $83 million a day during the week versus $8 million a day previously.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $847.820 billion from $847.796 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $94.57 billion, which was unchanged on the week.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain-based Banco Santander, S.A.'s (Santander) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded Banco Popular Espanol, S.A.'s (Popular) Long-Term IDR to 'A-' from 'B' with a Stable Outlook. We have also downgraded Popular's VR to 'f' from 'b' following the European Ce