NEW YORK May 3 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet contracted for the second week in a row in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.847 trillion on May 2, down from $2.849 trillion on April 25.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.6676 trillion as of Wednesday, May 2, versus $1.6678 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $83 million a day during the week versus $8 million a day previously.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $847.820 billion from $847.796 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $94.57 billion, which was unchanged on the week.