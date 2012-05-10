NEW YORK May 10 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet held steady in the latest week as it bought and
sold securities in an effort to hold down mortgage rates and
other long-term borrowing costs, Fed data released on Thursday
showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system - stood at $2.847 trillion on May 9, flat
from the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.666 trillion as
of Wednesday, versus $1.668 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $14 million a day during the week,
slower than the $83 million a day rate in the prior week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $847.83 billion versus
$847.82 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $94.57 billion on
Wednesday, unchanged from last week.