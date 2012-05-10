NEW YORK May 10 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet held steady in the latest week as it bought and sold securities in an effort to hold down mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.847 trillion on May 9, flat from the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.666 trillion as of Wednesday, versus $1.668 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $14 million a day during the week, slower than the $83 million a day rate in the prior week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $847.83 billion versus $847.82 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $94.57 billion on Wednesday, unchanged from last week.