BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's COO decides to leave company
* Matthew E. Zames, Chief Operating Officer, has decided to leave the Co
NEW YORK May 31 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.825 trillion on May 30, down from $2.843 trillion on May 23.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.6567 trillion as of May 30, versus $1.6568 trillion on May 23.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $19 million a day during the week versus $13 million a day previously.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $851.75 billion May 30 versus $864.99 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $93.25 billion, which was unchanged on the week.
NEW YORK, June 8 JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Operating Officer Matt Zames will leave the bank in the coming weeks, and his duties are being transferred to a number of other senior executives, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.