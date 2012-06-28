NEW YORK, June 28 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet shrank in the latest week, Fed data released on
Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system - stood at $2.846 trillion on June 27, down
from $2.854 trillion on June 20.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.667 trillion as
of Wednesday, June 27, versus $1.664 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $27 million a day during the week
versus $26 million a day previously.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $854.98 billion versus
$868.04 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $91.48 billion,
which was unchanged on the week.