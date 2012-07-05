NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. Federal Reserve's balance
sheet expanded in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday
showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system - stood at $2.848 trillion on July 4, down
from $2.846 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.666 trillion as
of July 4, versus $1.667 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $16 million a day during the week
versus $27 million a day previously.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $855.03 billion versus
$854.98 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $91.48 billion,
unchanged from the prior week.