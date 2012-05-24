BRIEF-Plymouth Industrial REIT reports IPO of 2.9 mln shares at $19/shr
* Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc prices initial public offering
NEW YORK May 24 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet rose in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.843 trillion on May 23, up from $2.834 trillion on May 16.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.657 trillion as of May 23, versus $1.657 trillion on May 16.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $13 million a day during the week versus $10 million a day previously.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $864.99 billion May 23 versus $858.23 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $93.25 billion, versus $94.17 billion the prior week.
