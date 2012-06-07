NEW YORK, June 7 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet grew in the latest week, Fed data released on
Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system - stood at $2.835 trillion on June 6, up
from $2.825 trillion on May 30.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.664 trillion as
of June 6, versus $1.657 trillion on May 30.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $11 million a day during the week
versus $19 million a day previously.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $851.76 billion June 6
versus $851.75 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $93.25 billion,
which was unchanged on the week.