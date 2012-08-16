BRIEF-Plume Design says it has secured $37.5 million funding
* Plume Design Inc says existing investors also participated in Plume's financing round, bringing total equity funding in co to over $63 million
NEW YORK Aug 16 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank on the week with selling of federal government debt, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.816 trillion on Aug. 15, down from $2.839 trillion on Aug. 8.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.646 trillion as of Wednesday, versus $1.652 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $24 million a day during the week from the $2 million a day average rate the prior week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $854.16 billion from $853.49 the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $89.10 billion from $91.03 billion the previous week.
PARIS, June 6 French President Emmanuel Macron will push through pro-business reforms to France's labour laws by decree before the end of the summer, according to a document handed to trade unions at a meeting with Macron and his prime minister on Tuesday.