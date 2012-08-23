NEW YORK Aug 23 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet contracted on the week with reduced holdings of Treasuries and agency debt, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.808 trillion on Aug. 22, down from $2.816 trillion on Aug. 15.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.637 trillion as of Wednesday versus $1.646 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $10 million a day during the week compared with a $24 million a day average rate the prior week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $859.31 billion versus $854.16 billion the previous week. The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $87.21 billion from $89.10 billion the previous week.