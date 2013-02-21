NEW YORK Feb 21 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet expanded for a third straight week to another
record size in the latest week, due to its purchases of
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on
Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet, a broad gauge of its lending to the
financial system, stood at $3.077 trillion on Feb. 20, compared
with $3.056 trillion on Feb. 13.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $1.033 trillion
compared with $1.010 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.736 trillion as
of Wednesday versus $1.728 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was $74.61 billion,
unchanged from the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $8 million a day from an average of
$7 million per day the prior week.