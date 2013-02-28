Malaysian lenders RHB, AmBank say to begin merger talks
KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 Malaysia's RHB Bank Bhd and AMMB Holdings Bhd (AmBank) said on Thursday they will begin merger talks, in what could be Malaysia's biggest banking deal.
NEW YORK Feb 28 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week with reduced holdings of federal agency debt and mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet, a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.072 trillion on Feb. 27, compared with a record large $3.077 trillion on Feb. 20.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $1.016 trillion compared with $1.033 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was $73.59 billion, down from $74.61 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.750 trillion as of Wednesday versus $1.736 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $3 million a day compared with an average of $8 million per day the prior week.
SEOUL, June 1 Korea Southern Power Co Ltd (KOSPO) has bought 290,000 tonnes of coal for August loading via a tender that closed on Tuesday, a source from the utility said on Thursday. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SUPPLIER/PRICE(FOB/T) 145,000 X 2 Australia Trafigura/ around $71 (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Sunil Nair)