NEW YORK, March 28 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet shrank in the latest week with reduced holdings of
mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday
showed.
The Fed's balance sheet, a broad gauge of its lending to the
financial system, stood at $3.185 trillion on March 27, compared
with a record-large $3.189 trillion on March 20.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $1.071 trillion on
Wednesday, compared with $1.086 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.794 trillion as
of Wednesday versus $1.785 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was $72.42 billion, which
was unchanged from the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $8 million a day from an average of
$6 million per day the prior week.