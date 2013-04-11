NEW YORK, April 11 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet liabilities reached a fresh record size on an
increase in the central bank's holdings of U.S. government debt,
Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet liabilities, a broad gauge of its
lending to the financial system, stood at $3.210 trillion on
April 10, compared with $3.198 trillion on April 3.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.814 trillion as
of Wednesday, up from $1.806 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $1.071 trillion on
Wednesday, matching previous week's total.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was $72.05 billion, down
slightly from $72.42 billion the prior week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $10 million a day, faster than the
$8 million daily average of the prior week.