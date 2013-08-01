NEW YORK Aug 1 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet shrank for the first time in nine weeks with
reduced holdings of mortgage-backed securities, Fed data
released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet liabilities, which are a broad gauge
of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.529 trillion
on July 31, compared with $3.532 trillion on July 24.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) dipped to $1.247 trillion from
$1.261 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries, however, rose to $1.982
trillion as of Wednesday, from $1.970 trillion the previous
week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $66.52 billion,
unchanged from the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $11 million a day during the week,
compared with $10 million a day the previous week.