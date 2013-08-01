NEW YORK Aug 1 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank for the first time in nine weeks with reduced holdings of mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet liabilities, which are a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.529 trillion on July 31, compared with $3.532 trillion on July 24.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) dipped to $1.247 trillion from $1.261 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries, however, rose to $1.982 trillion as of Wednesday, from $1.970 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $66.52 billion, unchanged from the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $11 million a day during the week, compared with $10 million a day the previous week.