NEW YORK May 23 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet expanded in the latest week on higher holdings of Treasuries and U.S. mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $3.356 trillion on May 22, up from $3.312 trillion on May 15.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries rose to $1.878 trillion as of Wednesday, May 22, versus $1.865 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $23 million a day during the week versus $6 million a day the previous week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) rose to $1.18 trillion from $1.15 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $72.05 billion, unchanged on the previous week.