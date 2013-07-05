NEW YORK, July 5 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew in the latest week with additional holdings of Treasury debt, Fed data released on Friday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet liabilities, which are a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.450 trillion on July 3, compared with $3.436 trillion on June 26.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries rose to $1.943 trillion as of Wednesday, from $1.928 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) were $1.208 trillion, little changed from the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $69.180 billion compared with $70.658 billion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $36 million a day during the week versus $24 million a day the previous week.

The release of the weekly data was delayed by a day due to the U.S. Independence Day holiday on Thursday.