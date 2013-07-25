NEW YORK, July 25 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew for the eighth week in the latest week as the U.S. central bank increased its holdings of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet liabilities, which are a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.532 trillion on July 24, compared with $3.495 trillion on July 17.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries rose to $1.970 trillion as of Wednesday, from $1.962 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) increased to $1.261 trillion from $1.235 trillion from the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $66.52 billion, unchanged from $66.52 billion from the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $10 million a day during the week, compared with $13 million a day the previous week.