NEW YORK Aug 29 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet shrank in the latest week on lower holdings of
mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday
showed.
The Fed's balance sheet liabilities, which are a broad gauge
of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.602 trillion
on Aug. 28, down from $3.603 trillion on Aug. 21.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries edged up to $2.024 trillion
as of Wednesday, up from $2.012 trillion the previous week.
But the Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government
National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) fell to $1.291
trillion from $1.303 trillion a week ago.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $65.713 billion,
which was unchanged from the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $21 million a day during the week,
compared with $22 million a day the previous week.