BRIEF-Daiwa Securities Group purchases 14.9 pct stake of COL Financial Group Inc
* Says it has purchased 14.9 percent stake of COL Financial Group Inc
Jan 23 For details of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, see:
* Says it has purchased 14.9 percent stake of COL Financial Group Inc
April 21 Restaurant Group said finance chief Barry Nightingale would leave the company immediately, less than a year after the owner of the Frankie & Benny's chain brought in the former head of Monarch Airlines to help turnaround its business.