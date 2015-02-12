BRIEF-Skanska CEO: profit from Poland motorway divestment beat own valuation
* profit from poland motorway sale in q1 was above our own valuation of the project
NEW YORK Feb 12 For details of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, see:
(Reuters New York newsroom)
* profit from poland motorway sale in q1 was above our own valuation of the project
MELBOURNE, May 5 BHP Billiton is facing pressure from two activist shareholders over its $20 billion splurge on U.S. shale oil and gas fields, but may resist calls to dump the business just as oil prices are sliding.