First Horizon to buy Capital Bank in deal valued at $2.2 bln
May 4 First Horizon National Corp said it will acquire Capital Bank Financial Corp in a deal valued at $2.2 billion.
March 5 For details of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, see:
(Reuters New York newsroom)
May 4 First Horizon National Corp said it will acquire Capital Bank Financial Corp in a deal valued at $2.2 billion.
* Kayne Anderson Real Estate Advisors affiliates to buy all outstanding shares of sentio in all-cash deal based on estimated total asset value of $825 million