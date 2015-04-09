BRIEF-Gozde GSYO swings to Q1 net loss of 29.8 million lira
* Q1 net loss of 29.8 million lira (loss $8.45 million) versus profit of 378,386 lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5260 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, May 2 (Reuters) - ** Norwegian banks will launch on Thursday a new version of the mobile payment app Vipps, VippsGO, to provide more opportunities for organizations and businesses to sell their goods and services, bank DNB said in a press release on Tuesday ** In February more than 100 Norwegian banks agreed to develop Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google ** Vipps allows individuals to make free money