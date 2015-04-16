BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces sale of about 13,700 reperforming loans worth $3.036 bln
* Pool of approximately 13,700 loans, totaling $3.036 billion in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders
(Reuters New York newsroom)
* Bids are due on three larger pools on June 1 and on community impact pools on June 14.